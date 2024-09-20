Across three days of racing at Fuji Speedway last weekend, Toyota was here, there and everywhere.

Its two hypercars, racing as part of Toyota Gazoo Racing, were the clear favorites for the 65,000 fans in attendance, who waved Toyota flags and sported the racing team’s gear during Sunday’s 6 Hours of Fuji, the World Endurance Championship’s penultimate race of 2024.

Around the track, which Toyota also owns, banners promoted the car giant’s various subsidiaries, from smaller carmakers like Daihatsu and Hino to its real estate business.