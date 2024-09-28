Jannik Sinner's steroid case reignited on Saturday when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had appealed the decision to clear him and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

The Italian world No. 1 twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March but was exonerated and allowed to carry on playing.

The 23-year-old went on to win the U.S. Open earlier this month for his second major crown, after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) found he "bears no fault or negligence."