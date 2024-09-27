World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler showed early emotion, and that seemed to be a theme that carried the U.S. team on the opening day of the Presidents Cup.

The U.S. team clicked at almost every turn in sweeping five four-ball matches by blitzing the International team on Thursday at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

The 5-0 count marked the first sweep of a four-ball session for the U.S. since the 1994 Presidents Cup.