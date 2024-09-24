Brett Favre, the former NFL quarterback accused of diverting millions of dollars in U.S. federal money away from welfare recipients, said Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking before the House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee in a hearing dedicated to welfare reform, Favre, 54, addressed the controversy that has dogged him since 2020, denying that he knowingly misused federal welfare money. Among the companies that benefited is a pharmaceutical company, Prevacus, that promoted its efforts to find a treatment for concussions.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” he said. "And I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart.”