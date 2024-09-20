By hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases, Shohei Ohtani has become MLB’s first member of the 50-50 club. Here’s a quick run through of some of his most eye-popping stats.
- Ohtani is the first Japanese player in MLB history to record a 50-home run season; the first player in Dodgers history to hit 50 home runs in a season and the fastest ever to reach the 40-40 mark.
- Ohtani has hit a home run and stolen a base in the same game 13 times this season, tying him for the most in a season in MLB history.
- Ohtani’s longest home run of the season was 476 feet (against the Colorado Rockies on June 18). That is the fourth-longest this year.
- Exit velocity is the speed at which the ball leaves the bat after being hit. At an average of 95.6 mph, Ohtani ranks in the 100th percentile.
- Ohtani’s success rate at stealing bases is 93%. This season he has been caught stealing only four times.
- In terms of stolen bases by a Japanese player in a single season, Ohtani now ranks second, trailing only Ichiro (56 in 2001).
- In average sprint speed — 28.1 feet per second — Ohtani is in the 74th percentile.
