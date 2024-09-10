France overcame a slow start to beat neighbor Belgium 2-0 on Monday as Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot drive handed the team its first points of the Nations League campaign.

It was a positive response by the French, who changed eight of the starting team, including Kylian Mbappe, after being beaten 3-1 by Italy in Paris last Friday in their opening League A Group 2 fixture.

But they had to weather early attacks by the visitors before settling into a rhythm and imposing themselves on the contest.