Time is running out for national federations to rally behind World Boxing and help restore the sport in the Olympic program for the 2028 Games, its president Boris van der Vorst has said.

Federations can keep their loyalty to the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has been stripped of recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and still join World Boxing, he said.

"It is not a competition between World Boxing and IBA. It's about keeping boxing in Olympics," Van der Vorst said on Sunday on the sidelines of the general assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).