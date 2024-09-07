Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani on Friday became the first MLB player to hit 45 home runs and steal 45 bases in a single season.

Ohtani, batting first as designated hitter, slammed his 45th homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. That raised his RBI total to 100, matching a career high. He had already racked up 46 stolen bases before the game.

The superstar notched his 40th home run and 40th stolen base in an Aug. 23 game against the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming the sixth MLB player to join the 40-40 club and the fastest to achieve the feat at just 126 games.

The Dodgers have 21 games left in the season excluding Friday's game, so the milestone of 50 homers and 50 stolen bases is within sight.