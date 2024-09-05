Jessica Pegula became the fourth American to reach this year's U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday by stunning world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as Jack Draper broke through to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Pegula swept past 2022 champion and four-time French Open winner Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 to reach a maiden semifinal at the majors after falling in six quarterfinals.

The 30-year-old will next face Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.