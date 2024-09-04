Mookie Betts' three-run homer capped a four-run 10th inning and helped lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, California.

Two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani played his first regular-season game at Angel Stadium since leaving the Angels for the Dodgers in the offseason. He went 1-for-4 with one RBI, two runs and a walk.

In the top of the 10th, automatic runner Tommy Edman advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on Miguel Rojas' single to put the Dodgers up 3-2.