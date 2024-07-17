The list of potential winners of this week's British Open at Royal Troon is a long one as Rory McIlroy begins his latest bid to end a decadelong major title drought.

McIlroy's misery continued in last month's U.S. Open, where he agonizingly finished second — one shot behind American Bryson DeChambeau — after bogeying three of his last four holes.

The pain of that loss took McIlroy a few days to process but, as he prepares for Thursday's opening round, he is feeling no added pressure in his quest to claim a fifth career major.