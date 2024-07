The Chiba Jets announced Thursday that former NBA player Yuta Watanabe will join the team for the 2024-25 B. League season.

The 29-year-old forward, who stands at 206 centimeters, has “reached a basic agreement” on a contract with the Jets for the upcoming season, according to the announcement.

The Jets reached the B. League semifinals this past season and also captured the East Asia Super League title, defeating the Seoul SK Knights 72-69 in the final in March.