Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th La Liga title on Saturday after Girona fought back to beat Barcelona 4-2, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti's side with an unassailable lead in the standings.

Real Madrid, who have lost only once in the league this season, beat lowly Cadiz earlier on Saturday. They hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Real now can turn their attention to a La Liga-Champions League double as they get ready to host Bayern Munich in the semifinal return leg on Wednesday after snatching a 2-2 draw in Germany last week.