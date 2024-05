Kotozakura — a sumo ring name unused for half a century — reappeared on the latest banzuke (rankings), which were released this week.

The tenure of ozeki Kotonowaka lasted just one tournament, with the Sadogatake stable wrestler changing from his father’s shikona (ring name) to that of his late grandfather.

With the switch, the new Kotozakura fulfills a promise he famously made as a small child to the former yokozuna, who died in 2007.