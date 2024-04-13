The former interpreter for Japanese baseball great Shohei Ohtani was ordered released on $25,000 bond after his first court appearance to face a bank fraud charge accusing him of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star to cover illegal gambling expenses.

Ippei Mizuhara, 39, who surrendered to authorities earlier in the day, did not enter a plea during a 25-minute proceeding before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge in downtown Los Angeles. He was ordered to return for an arraignment on May 9.

The hearing came a day after prosecutors charged Mizuhara, and publicly exonerated Ohtani, in a case that had threatened to embroil the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and a power-hitting pitcher regarded as a national hero in his home country.