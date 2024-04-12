Sometimes, truth is even stranger than fiction.

A 37-page criminal complaint by Chris Seymour, a U.S. special agent with the Internal Revenue Service, outlined in vivid detail Thursday how Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, allegedly wired money from Ohtani’s bank account without his knowledge to the tune of $16 million (¥2.4 billion).

Much of what was written in the criminal complaint outlining Mizuhara’s alleged bank fraud appears to explain the biggest question circling among the public since the scandal was first reported last month: How was Mizuhara, who is slated to appear before a U.S. court on Friday, able to transfer such a large amount of money without Ohtani’s authorization?