World Netball has banned transgender players from international competition with immediate effect under a new participation and inclusion policy issued on Monday.

The global governing body of what has traditionally been, and remains at an international level, a women's sport said it had undergone a lengthy consultation before issuing the policy.

"Following detailed review of the science and consultation with experts and members, it has determined that international level women's netball is a gender affected activity and that a policy is required (to) ensure fairness and safety at this level of our sport," World Netball said in a statement.