Paul Goldschmidt delivered an RBI ground out in the 10th inning as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals capitalized on a gift five-run seventh inning and then held on for their first win of the season in a 6-5 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was shelled in his MLB debut in Seoul, went five scoreless innings in his first game in Los Angeles, pitching his final inning after the rain delay. It was the first pause for weather at Dodger Stadium since April of 2017.

Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract in the offseason after pitching seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of the Pacific League, gave up five runs and lasted only one inning against the San Diego Padres on March 21.