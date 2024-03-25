Second seed Jannik Sinner pulled off a Miami Open great escape by coming back from the brink with a gritty 5-7 7-5 6-1 win over Tallon Griekspoor to move into the fourth round on Sunday.

The final that fans are hoping to see next weekend between Sinner and top seed Carlos Alcaraz seemed in danger when big-hitting Dutchman Griekspoor took the opening set and was serving for a 6-5 lead in the second.

But second seed Sinner, displaying some of the steel that has made him a Grand Slam champion, came through in the clutch by securing his first break of the match when he needed it most to go up 6-5 and then held serve to level the contest at 1-1.