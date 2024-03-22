Top-division debutant Takerufuji moved to the brink of a historic championship by defeating sekiwake Wakamotoharu at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday.

With two days left at Edion Arena Osaka, the bottom-ranked No. 17 maegashira holds a two-win buffer at 12-1 following his latest victory against an opponent from the distinguished sanyaku ranks below yokozuna.

His nearest rivals at 10-3, ozeki Hoshoryu and No. 5 maegashira Onosato, need Takerufuji to lose both of his remaining bouts, while going undefeated themselves, to rein in the leader.