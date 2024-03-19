Max Muncy and Will Smith drove in two runs apiece, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 win over South Korea's national team in the final exhibition game Monday.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani went hitless in three at-bats in front of a crowd of 14,856 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, where the Dodgers and San Diego Padres will face each other Wednesday and Thursday in the first two games of Major League Baseball's regular season.

The Dodgers turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Smith and Muncy had back-to-back doubles to drive in three runs.

Chris Taylor added a solo home run in the seventh.

Earlier in the day, Korean star Kim Ha Seong delighted the home crowd with a pair of two-run homers as the San Diego Padres beat the LG Twins 5-4.