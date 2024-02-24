Brave Lupus Tokyo continued their unbeaten start to the Japan Rugby League One season Saturday as they downed Yokohama Eagles 27-7 with a stifling defensive performance.

Todd Blackadder's men notched their seventh straight win to stay hot on the heels of the only other unblemished side, the Robbie Deans-coached Saitama Wild Knights, who lead the table by a bonus point.

New Zealand flyhalf Richie Mo'unga scored 12 points, including a second-half try, as he marshaled the Brave Lupus attack at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.