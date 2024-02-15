The New York Mets on Wednesday officially announced the signing of flamethrower Shintaro Fujinami, who joins fellow Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga at Citi Field in the second big-league season for both.

The 29-year-old Fujinami was a free agent after his debut year in MLB, which started with the Oakland Athletics before he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. He went 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in 64 games.

Fujinami's one-year deal with the Mets is for $3.35 million and includes up to $850,000 in incentives, according to U.S. media.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA for the Mets last season as they finished fourth in the National League East.

"Being Japanese players together on the same team, hopefully we can chat about things and take us both to a higher level," Senga told MLB.com.