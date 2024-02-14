Kawasaki Frontale will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their Asian Champions League last 16 meeting with China's Shandong Taishan next week, with the Japanese side taking a five-goal thriller 3-2 in Jinan on Tuesday.

Brazilian defender Jadson scored a crucial second for Shandong five minutes from time to leave the tie in the balance as action in the continental club championship returned just three days after the Asian Cup final in Qatar on Saturday.

A 28th-minute penalty from Erison and a diving header by fellow Brazilian Marcinho five minutes later had put the J. League's Kawasaki in a commanding position by the interval.