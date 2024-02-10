Few would have picked Jordan's Mousa Al-Tamari to be one of the standout players at the Asian Cup in Qatar, but the energetic forward has lit up the tournament and helped guide his side into its first final.

Jordan qualified for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams and has enjoyed a spectacular rise since entering the last 16 with Montpellier winger Al-Tamari leading from the front.

In a tournament that was headlined by Premier League stars such as South Korea's Son Heung-min, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, and his teammate Lee Kang-in, of Paris St Germain, it was the 26-year-old Al-Tamari who stole the spotlight in their semifinal matchup.