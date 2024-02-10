Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani began his first spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday as the club gets an early start to a season that will begin March 20 in Seoul with two games against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani was seen at the Dodgers' facility outside Phoenix on Thursday, two days after Japanese compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto began working out at Camelback Ranch. Ohtani has resumed taking batting practice after last year's right-elbow surgery, which will prevent him from pitching this year.

The two players joined the Dodgers on record contracts over the winter. Many fans could be seen wearing the No. 17 shirt of Ohtani, who spent the day training in an indoor facility, while Yamamoto gave a friendly wave to spectators watching him as he practiced in the bullpen from the first day, hurling 21 pitches.