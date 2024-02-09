Roki Sasaki spent his downtime on Monday night and Tuesday playing table tennis with teammates, lifting weights, playing catch and signing autographs in the rain at the Chiba Lotte Marines’ spring camp base in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.

Sasaki was back at work on Thursday, stepping into the bullpen for the third time since camp began on Feb. 1. He mostly threw fastballs, according to Nikkan Sports, mixing in a few forkballs and sliders. Former MLB pitcher Hideo Nomo was among those watching the 22-year-old.

After weeks of rampant speculation, the "Monster of the Reiwa Era" is back to the business of baseball, and the MLB questions are back on the shelf for a few months.