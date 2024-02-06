Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka believes she can get back amongst the top spots in the rankings by the end of the year as the Japanese player draws inspiration from being a new mother.

The four-time Grand Slam champion suffered an early Australian Open exit following 15 months out of the sport after having her first child but is confident of getting back to the top as she prepares for the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi.

"I obviously have so much respect for (the top-ranked players) and everything that they've done. But I don't really see myself as a challenger, which is a weird thing," Osaka told The National in an interview published on Monday.