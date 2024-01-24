Third seed Daniil Medvedev was forced to dig deep into his reserves to outlast Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in an epic quarterfinal on Wednesday and reach the last four of the Australian Open for the third time.

The Russian, twice a losing finalist at Melbourne Park, went toe-to-toe with the big Pole for almost four energy-sapping hours on Rod Laver Arena before finally setting up a clash with either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev.

Ninth seed Hurkacz, who was playing in only his second Grand Slam quarter-final but had a winning career record against Medvedev, twice came from a set down and made the Russian work hard for every single point.