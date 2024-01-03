Karolina Pliskova gave Naomi Osaka a reality check on her return to tournament tennis by rallying for a 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory in a high quality second-round clash at the Brisbane International on Wednesday.

Osaka had eased through her first tour match in 15 months on Monday after taking time out of the game to have a child but former world No. 1 Pliskova proved an altogether tougher prospect.

The contest started well for the four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka after she banged down five aces to lock up the opening set in 37 minutes against her rusty-looking opponent, who had received a bye through the first round.