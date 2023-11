Kawasaki Frontale cruised into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday after a 5-0 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim earned them a fifth group stage win.

Akihiro Ienaga opened the scoring in the eighth minute at Todoroki Stadium before goals from Leandro Damiao, Marcinho, Yu Kobayashi and Miki Yamane maintained Frontale's 100% record.

The result kept Toru Oniki's side six points clear of second-placed Ulsan Hyundai in Group I with one round of matches remaining.