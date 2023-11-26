Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the Formula One season on Saturday with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joining the triple world champion on the front row and Japan's Yuki Tsunoda qualifying a surprise sixth at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri qualified third for McLaren, although the Australian rookie faced a stewards hearing for allegedly impeding Alpine's Pierre Gasly, with Mercedes' George Russell fourth.

McLaren's Lando Norris dropped from a provisional second after the first flying laps to an eventual fifth when he clipped a curb on his final effort.