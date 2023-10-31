Argentina captain Lionel Messi won a record eighth Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Norway's UEFA player of the year and treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City to the prestigious prize.

Inter Miami's Messi, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to its first World Cup title in 36 years when the team beat defending champions France in the final last year.

The 36-year-old is now three Ballons d'Or clear of rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the last of his five trophies in 2017. Messi has now finished among the top three a record 14 times in total, finishing runner-up on five occasions.