A month after the players' union asked the NFL to eliminate artificial playing surfaces, an NFL official addressed the issue during the owners' meetings in New York on Tuesday — and added that the league is looking to team with another major sports entity to figure out a path forward.

Admitting the difficulties in trying to find one solution for all 30 NFL stadiums, NFL executive vice president of health and safety Jeff Miller told reporters the league hopes to work with FIFA to go over research and best practices when it comes to field compositions and the effects each type can have on players.

"We want to take a look at the variety of surfaces that they have and use some of the metrics that we measure against, things like hardness, traction, (overall) performance," Miller said, according to Front Office Sports. "For us, it's less about grass vs. synthetic than looking at the characteristics of each and reducing injury rates of both."