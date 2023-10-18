The Super Bowl may be the National Football League's ultimate prize, but the NFL said on Tuesday it wants to see their players on the Olympic stage going for gold after flag football was added to the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Flag football was among five sports added to the program for the 2028 Games, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave its approval on Monday. Cricket, lacrosse, squash and baseball/softball were also added.

The sport's national governing bodies would have the final say over who makes the cut to compete for their country.