Shohei Ohtani has become the first Japanese player to lead a U.S. major league in home runs, capturing the American League title with 44 on Sunday, the last day of the regular season.

The two-way star achieved the feat despite playing in just 135 games before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery last month.

Ohtani, who on Saturday was named the Los Angeles Angels' team MVP for the third straight season, is the overwhelming favorite to be named this year's AL MVP for the second time.