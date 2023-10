Darcy Graham scored four tries among his country's 12 as Scotland maintained its hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup by thrashing Romania 84-0 on Saturday.

Scotland sits third in Pool B after the bonus-point win and heads to Paris for a showdown against Ireland, the world's top-ranked team, next Saturday.

The Scots will need victory at Stade de France to at least finish on the same number of points as Ireland.