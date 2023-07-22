HAMILTON, New Zealand – Hinata Miyazawa hit a brace as a dominant Japan hammered debutantes Zambia 5-0 in their Women’s World Cup Group C opener Saturday.
Nadeshiko Japan, 11th in the FIFA rankings, took the lead in the 43rd minute through Miyazawa, who also found the net along with Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and Riko Ueki after the break at Waikato Stadium, where the 77th-ranked Africans failed to test the Japanese goal.
Making their ninth straight appearance, the 2011 tournament champions will face Costa Rica on Wednesday before taking on Spain on July 31. Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0 in their opener on Friday.
