  • Switzerland's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (left) and the Philippines' Angela Beard vie for the ball during their match at the Women's World Cup in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday. Switzerland won 2-0. | REUTERS
Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland made a winning start to its Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Philippines at Dunedin Stadium on Friday, thanks to Ramona Bachmann’s first-half penalty and a close-range effort from Seraina Piubel.

Inka Grings’ side was awarded a penalty by VAR after midfielder Coumba Sow was caught by a stray boot from Jessika Cowart in the box late in the first half, with Bachmann coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

“I wasn’t that nervous, but I knew it was an important moment,” Bachmann told reporters.

