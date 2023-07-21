Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland made a winning start to its Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Philippines at Dunedin Stadium on Friday, thanks to Ramona Bachmann’s first-half penalty and a close-range effort from Seraina Piubel.
Inka Grings’ side was awarded a penalty by VAR after midfielder Coumba Sow was caught by a stray boot from Jessika Cowart in the box late in the first half, with Bachmann coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.
“I wasn’t that nervous, but I knew it was an important moment,” Bachmann told reporters.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.