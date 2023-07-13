J. League second-division leader Machida Zelvia sprang one of the upsets of this year’s Emperor’s Cup by knocking out reigning top-flight champion Yokohama F Marinos 4-1 in the third round of Japan’s longest-running soccer competition Wednesday.

Australian international Mitchell Duke opened the scoring after just five minutes at Machida Gion Stadium in Machida, western Tokyo, against a visiting Marinos side unable to replicate the free-flowing, attacking soccer that has propelled it to the top of the J1 standings.

Sho Fuseya doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time and substitute Yu Hirakawa struck twice in the second half before Kenta Inoue scored a late consolation goal for Kevin Muscat’s men.