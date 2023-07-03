Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has given no indication about his next destination after an emotional departure from Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

The 39-year-old, who scored the only goal when Spain won the World Cup title against the Netherlands in South Africa in 2010, finished his five-year spell in Japan with a 57-minute appearance in a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo.

The game was Iniesta’s first start in the league this season due to a succession of injuries that have limited his involvement in the current campaign, as Kobe has launched a rare challenge for the J.League title.