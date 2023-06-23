  • French basketball player Victor Wembanyama (center) prior to his selection with the first pick of the NBA draft on Thursday in New York. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball silver medalist France and bronze medalist Australia will play a World Cup warmup game at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Aug. 20, the Japan Basketball Association said Friday.

Fans may get a glimpse of French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday’s NBA Draft, while Australia is likely to feature NBA talent including former Spurs guard Patty Mills, who has spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in Okinawa Prefecture, the Philippines and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

