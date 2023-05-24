Honda will return to Formula One as a full-blown engine manufacturer powering Aston Martin’s title ambitions when the sport enters a new era in 2026, the Japanese carmaker announced on Wednesday.

The new “works” partnership will transform Silverstone-based Aston Martin into Honda’s sole focus on the starting grid from its current position as one of four teams with Mercedes engines.

“It is very, very difficult to consistently win championships without a full works relationship, which is why we’ve made this decision,” Aston Martin’s Group CEO of performance technologies Martin Whitmarsh told reporters.