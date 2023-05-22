Six weeks after squandering a final-round lead at the Masters, Brooks Koepka made the most of his second chance with a PGA Championship triumph on Sunday to claim his fifth major, something that seemed unlikely when he joined LIV Golf last year after injuries sidetracked his career.

Koepka, who endured a two-year stretch where he was plagued by injuries and underwent multiple knee surgeries, which played a role in his decision to join LIV Golf last June, made no secret about where his latest triumph ranks.

“This one is probably the most meaningful of them all with everything that’s gone on, all the crazy stuff over the last few years,” said Koepka, who is the first player to win a major championship while a member of LIV Golf.