Cincinnati – New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga surrendered a season-worst five runs in five innings of work in a 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
Senga (4-2) gave up eight hits, five of them in a four-run first inning, while striking out seven and walking one at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
In the first, the 30-year-old right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Jonathan India and retired TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer before the next five batters reached base.
