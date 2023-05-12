New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga surrendered a season-worst five runs in five innings of work in a 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Senga (4-2) gave up eight hits, five of them in a four-run first inning, while striking out seven and walking one at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

In the first, the 30-year-old right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Jonathan India and retired TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer before the next five batters reached base.