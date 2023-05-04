Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and the 100-meter world champion in 2017, was remembered on Wednesday as a rare talent and warm friend after her death at the at the age of 32.

Bowie anchored the U.S. team that won gold in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200.

USA Track and Field and her management company confirmed her death a day after sheriff’s deputies in Orlando, Florida, found her dead at her home.