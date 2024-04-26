Japan is gearing up to attract affluent tourists to lesser-known destinations, offering opportunities for an authentic experience of culture, craftsmanship and nature as a record number of foreign travelers come to the country.

The number of inbound travelers surpassed pre-pandemic levels for a sixth consecutive month in March, during which they spent an average of ¥209,000 ($1,340) per person per stay. Now, the tourism agency wants to get inbound tourists to increase their spending by altering how they travel.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) aims to increase the number of "luxury tourists" — defined as those who spend more than ¥1 million per person during their stay.