If you have been suffering from itchy eyes or feeling a tingling sensation in your throat lately, and yet you’re not allergic to pollen, you may be experiencing another seasonal nuisance: yellow sand allergy.

Though many people know about the annual arrival in Japan of yellow sand — also referred to as Asian dust, or dust and sandstorms (DSS) — in the spring, fewer people know about the allergic reactions that it can cause in some people, which are potentially grave for high-risk groups.

In addition, experts warn that global warming could accelerate the problem in the coming years.