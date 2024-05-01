Foreign tourists are flocking to Japan in record numbers and thanks to a sliding yen many are living like kings, splashing out on everything from kimonos to knives and slap-up meals.

"I bought three pairs of shoes, which is something I would never normally do," French tourist Katia Lelievre, 36, said with a laugh in the bustling Asakusa area of Tokyo famous for its Buddhist temple and souvenir shops.

The brands available in Japan are the same as in Europe — Converse, Nike and Adidas — but because of the exchange rate "it was really worth it" to buy, she said.