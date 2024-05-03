Japanese officials may have spent some ¥3.66 trillion ($23.59 billion) on Wednesday to pull the yen back from near 34-year lows, Bank of Japan data suggested Thursday.

On Wednesday, the yen was at around ¥157.55 per dollar when it suddenly spiked, strengthening as far as ¥153 over the next half hour.

On Monday, the Finance Ministry (MOF) may have spent around ¥6 trillion intervening in the market to prop up the yen after it dropped to ¥160.245 for the first time since April 1990, the data showed.